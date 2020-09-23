Meta Editor Have Bug very annoyed
solice:
Hi.
I am having problems writing code using Meta editor. The frame suggests when the code is partially missing. Hints are not found.
My monitor is at 1920x1080 resolution. Thanks :) MT5 keeps getting better and better
That's a beta build. It's a common issue, not present in the Release build. I'd advice that you download a Release build, but even me, I've tried to revert by uninstalling all previous ones, but it keeps downloading the beta. Sad!
PS:
Keep a backup of your release builds before upgrades.
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Hi.
I am having problems writing code using Meta editor. The frame suggests when the code is partially missing. Hints are not found.
My monitor is at 1920x1080 resolution. Thanks :) MT5 keeps getting better and better