Meta Editor Have Bug very annoyed

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Hi. 

I am having problems writing code using Meta editor. The frame suggests when the code is partially missing. Hints are not found.

My monitor is at 1920x1080 resolution. Thanks :) MT5 keeps getting better and better

Bug

[Deleted]  
solice:

Hi. 

I am having problems writing code using Meta editor. The frame suggests when the code is partially missing. Hints are not found.

My monitor is at 1920x1080 resolution. Thanks :) MT5 keeps getting better and better


That's a beta build. It's a common issue, not present in the Release build. I'd advice that you download a Release build, but even me, I've tried to revert by uninstalling all previous ones, but it keeps downloading the beta. Sad!

PS:

Keep a backup of your release builds before upgrades.

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