Need a help please, I lost my one activation when my windows updated

Hello

I lost my one activation on all my EAs when I got windows update on Sep 18, 2020

Please can you give me back one activation on these EAs.

Thank You

 

We forum users can do nothing.

Contact service desk

https://www.mql5.com/en/contact

Keith Watford:

Hello Keith


My question is not coming into these subjects in service desk. And it says "If your question does not fall into any of the listed categories, please post it on the Forum".

Thank You



 
Click any category.
