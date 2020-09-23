Need a help please, I lost my one activation when my windows updated
We forum users can do nothing.
Contact service desk
https://www.mql5.com/en/contact
Hello Keith
My question is not coming into these subjects in service desk. And it says "If your question does not fall into any of the listed categories, please post it on the Forum".
Thank You
Click any category.
Hello
I lost my one activation on all my EAs when I got windows update on Sep 18, 2020
Please can you give me back one activation on these EAs.
Thank You