Why bars removed?
Additional information, the bars remove's trigger is not only bars request, it also appear even I do nothing.
This issue has been raised continuously since 2013. Unfortunately, the government has been indifferent to this issue. No response has been made and no technical support has been found.
I guess that there are some quotes that are far away from the quotes (bars) before and after them and then they are removed while they otherwise would wrongly trigger the stops.
So let us be happy about this feature!
Sakya Cherie:
This issue has been raised continuously since 2013. Unfortunately, the government has been indifferent to this issue. No response has been made and no technical support has been found.
This issue has been raised continuously since 2013. Unfortunately, the government has been indifferent to this issue. No response has been made and no technical support has been found.
Thank you so much, Sakya.
Carl Schreiber:
So let us be happy about this feature!
I guess that there are some quotes that are far away from the quotes (bars) before and after them and then they are removed while they otherwise would wrongly trigger the stops.
So let us be happy about this feature!
Thank you so much, Carl.
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Dear experienced traders,
When I request bars, there will be an error like below:
invalid bars removed.
Why bars removed? What is this message for?
Thank you in advance and best wishes