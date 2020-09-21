Experts: EA Potential Entries - Version 3

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EA Potential Entries - Version 3:

Are you tired of getting beaten down by volatile market all the time because you are not fast enough and sometimes you loss control ? Well I am and that is why I created this EA to help me trade potential entries by setting up the trend, my position size and the Maximum amount that I want to risk

EA Potential Entries - Version 3

Author: Mario Gharib

 
it's only an empty box
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