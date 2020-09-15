Account performance odd
Hi guys
Can anyone explain to me why my account growth is -100%
For sure that I earned profit on my trade, but when I registered the account as signal, the growth shows -100%
Here is the link <Deleted>
I have no idea why it shows negative growth.
Thank you
Files:
4BC411A4-3D40-414E-8708-F4F80881324E.png 222 kb
- Signal growth status shows negative
- Question about seller account in site
- Annual Forecast ?
I think - the signal system discovered that you lost initial deposit -
By the way, your signal is monitored since yesterday only so you can wait for few days for the main statistics will be refreshed (because some stats are refreshed in midnight).
But I am not sure that this stats will be recalculated because as far as I was reading the replies of admins: if the signal lost initial deposit so the "next profit does" not matter in this case.
Anyway, you can wait foir few days for the stats to be recalculated.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register