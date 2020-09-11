robot security and real accounts
I think - it is nothing about any hackers.
MT4?
The strategy tester in MT4 may be far from reality in some time, and it is well-known information. The people are converting their robots to MT5 to test it with "every tick based on real tick mode" to be very close to real trading for example.
So, all your errors are the following:
- It is about the broker's data's error (the data/quotes are not synchronized between the brokers),
- or some mistake in your robot.
By the way, there are some terms:
- mql5 and mql5 are the programming languages.
- Metatrader (MT4) and Metatrader 5 (MT5) are the trading platform.
- The work "robot" does not exist in this autotated trading theory/practics. There is the term: EA.
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and if you are about MT4 so it is some information about:
How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page94#comment_4070616
How to Start with Metatrader 5
- 2017.02.08
- www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
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How do you manage to make a real robot work correctly? I learned to program in mql4, I created programs but I am constantly attacked by hackers. Is it the Hacker or the who does such things? if he is the hacker, why doesn't the broker get involved in protecting his clients?
1) The last time they cheated the tester. In the photo macd must be above zero.
2) in reality the robot functioned correctly for 2 days and on the third day it stopped giving orders
I need a lot of space to describe everything that happened so I will only discuss if I have evidence.
How do you solve these problems?