Signal update doesn't work

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Did anyone mention that signal data was not updated today?

Number of subscribers, total %, monthly %, # in rating. Where is the 1st one??


 
Andrii Soma:

Did anyone mention that signal data was not updated today?

Number of subscribers, total %, monthly %, # in rating. Where is the 1st one??


I also saw some delay in statistics update today, it should be fixed soon.

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