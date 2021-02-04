Signal update doesn't work
Andrii Soma:
Did anyone mention that signal data was not updated today?
Number of subscribers, total %, monthly %, # in rating. Where is the 1st one??
I also saw some delay in statistics update today, it should be fixed soon.
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Did anyone mention that signal data was not updated today?
Number of subscribers, total %, monthly %, # in rating. Where is the 1st one??