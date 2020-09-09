Very Urgent
Ktfas:
Hello
I am trying to subscribe to the MQL5 service
However, the platform does not accept my transfer of the purchase step to complete the VPS subscription process
"please help
Try to deposit the necessary funds here first and then use the MQL5 way of payment on the left.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ktfas/accounting/choosein
