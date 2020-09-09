Very Urgent

Hello
I am trying to subscribe to the MQL5 service
However, the platform does not accept my transfer of the purchase step to complete the VPS subscription process
 "please help
Files:
Try to deposit the necessary funds here first and then use the MQL5 way of payment on the left.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/ktfas/accounting/choosein



