Scripts: Strategy - Set And Forget (with anti-Martingale system) MT4
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Strategy - Set And Forget (with anti-Martingale system) MT4:
This strategy is the well known set & forget accompanied by the anti-martingale system. It is very useful if you are very busy in which you don't have time, you want to trade the London session while you are sleeping in USA, etc.
Author: Mario Gharib