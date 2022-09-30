Scripts: Strategy - Set And Forget (with anti-Martingale system) MT4

New comment
 

Strategy - Set And Forget (with anti-Martingale system) MT4:

This strategy is the well known set & forget accompanied by the anti-martingale system. It is very useful if you are very busy in which you don't have time, you want to trade the London session while you are sleeping in USA, etc.

Strategy - Set And Forget (with anti-Martingale system) MT4

Author: Mario Gharib

 
Interesting concept. Is there back testing on real data on this strategy that we could reference it?
 
its not working?
 
is it working ? I cant use it
New comment