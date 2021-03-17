( Authorization failed. Please check trading account data. )

what i do in this case (  Authorization failed. Please check trading account data. )

please help me to update my data with time 

Put correct password here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/818797/edit
 

Hi, please can yoy help me for the same problem issue 

 
Hi, please can yoy help me for the same problem issue 

If you've changed your investor password, you must update it in the signal's settings, on the right side of the signal page.


