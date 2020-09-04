Click on 'To Pocket' Not redirecting to 'To Pocket' Page
It used to show To Pocket added items clicking on 'To Pocket'.
But now it is not redirected to the page after click.
Anyone else notice this ?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Click on 'To Pocket' Not redirecting to 'To Pocket' Page
Afsal Meerankutty, 2020.09.03 13:32
It used to show To Pocket added items clicking on 'To Pocket'.
But now it is not redirected to the page after click.
Anyone else notice this ?
Everything works: it is added to the pocket and inserted from the pocket.
Everything works: it is added to the pocket and inserted from the pocket.
Where I can see the link to page showing items I added to pocket?
Where I can see the link to page showing items I added to pocket?
Example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Click on 'To Pocket' Not redirecting to 'To Pocket' Page
Afsal Meerankutty, 2020.09.04 16:07
Where I can see the link to page showing items I added to pocket?
Where I can see the link to page showing items I added to pocket?
It's very simple: you need to look down and to the right:
and step 2:
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
It used to show To Pocket added items clicking on 'To Pocket'.
But now it is not redirected to the page after click.
Anyone else notice this ?