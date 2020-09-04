Click on 'To Pocket' Not redirecting to 'To Pocket' Page

New comment
 

It used to show To Pocket added items clicking on 'To Pocket'.

But now it is not redirected to the page after click.

Anyone else notice this ? 

 
Afsal Meerankutty:

It used to show To Pocket added items clicking on 'To Pocket'.

But now it is not redirected to the page after click.

Anyone else notice this ? 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Click on 'To Pocket' Not redirecting to 'To Pocket' Page

Afsal Meerankutty, 2020.09.03 13:32

It used to show To Pocket added items clicking on 'To Pocket'.

But now it is not redirected to the page after click.

Anyone else notice this ? 


Everything works: it is added to the pocket and inserted from the pocket.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Everything works: it is added to the pocket and inserted from the pocket.

Where I can see the link to page showing items I added to pocket?

 
Afsal Meerankutty:

Where I can see the link to page showing items I added to pocket?

Example:

 
Afsal Meerankutty :

Where I can see the link to page showing items I added to pocket?

It's very simple: you need to look down and to the right: 


and step 2: 


 
MQL5.community - User Memo - the article
The  Pocketbutton pastes content from "pocket". Pocket is a special clipboard that allows you to conveniently exchange data between different sections of the MQL5.community website: Forum, Signals, Market, Jobs, as well as Charts. You must first put some content into pocket using the contextual command "to pocket".
MQL5.community - User Memo
MQL5.community - User Memo
  • www.mql5.com
You can now not only read articles and download MQL5 programs, but you can also join discussions on the forum, leave comments on articles and source codes, rate MQL5 programs and share your own developments in the Code Base, and even publish articles for a decent fee (see Become an Author at MQL5.com!). MQL5.com services are constantly...
New comment