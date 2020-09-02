MOL5 Updated (2582) and now i cant see the profit by points
Hello.
My MT5 auto updated to version 2582 and now i do not have the option to see the profit by points during negociation.
By see the profit trully interfer in my decisions, so if anyone knows how to configure it, please help.
Regards.