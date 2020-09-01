Can I STOP and PLAY my subscrivbe signal?
101406:
Can I PAUSE and PLAY my subscribed signal?
i want to do a manual trade with the same account. Is it posssible to pause and play the subscribe signal without subscribing it again?
Thanks
Yes, you can (Suspend): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
thanks bro,
What I mean is is it possible to trade manually at the same time I also have a subscription?
101406:It is not recommended to trade manually or by EA on the same trading account with signal subscription.
