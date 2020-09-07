The server is always changing and looking for a bigger ping
There is no way you can control this. The server may be full, the network performance may be suffering due to lost packets (not sure if MT4 displays lost packets, MT5 does).
If ping is essential in your trading like it is in my case i use TERMINAL_PING_LAST to check if the ping is low enough to open new trades. Otherwise it does nothing but manage existing positions. It is not ideal since TERMINAL_PING_LAST is only updated once in a while after the terminal issues a network rescan. There is no way to control this either.
I understand, thank you very much for your help.
Is there a way to make MT4 always look for the server with the lowest ping?