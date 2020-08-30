backtest trades issue
herrcrowley:
every time I run a backtest with the trades of the backtest, appears a lot of another trades that I have never made, could someone guide me what to delete or what to do to get rid of those.
If you did save a template with the same name of the EA that you are backtesting and when you saved the template it had some trades made it will re appear in the next backtests.
You can do a new template if that is the problem.
Sergi Cuenca Madero:thanks.
If you did save a template with the same name of the EA that you are backtesting and when you saved the template it had some trades made it will re appear in the next backtests.
You can do a new template if that is the problem.
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every time I run a backtest with the trades of the backtest, appears a lot of another trades that I have never made, could someone guide me what to delete or what to do to get rid of those.