Bid and Ask lines do not match Bid and Ask prices
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Bid and Ask lines on the charts do not accurately show the actual Bid and Ask price. In the attached file you can see that the selected pair AUDNZD has a spread of 34 points and its corresponding prices are Bid 1.09205 and Ask 1.09239, while the Bid line (gray line, black label) is at price 1.09218 and Ask line () is at 1.09226, so the visual spread is 8 points.
The problem here is not only visual, as my operation is semiautomated, and i depend on price calculated on the close price for entry, stop loss and target and they are based on the visual close price which differs from the actual Bid/Ask price levels.
The same effect happens on real and demo accounts, but on demo is less evident and of course it does not have an economic impact.
Please confirm there is something you can do about it to fix it or otherwise if you recommend me to move my indicators and experts to my broker's platform.
Thank you!
Rodolfo.