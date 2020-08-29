Is it possible to develop Tradeview chart in MT5
ECURRENCY TEAM:
Is it possible to develop tradeview chart realtime data into MT5 platform. If it is possible to develop EA. Please telme i will post a freelancer project for it.
Which data from Trading View ? (i assume a specific chart type)
or
Alerts from Trading view ?
Lorentzos Roussos:
or
Binary Volatility Index R_10, R_25, R_50, R_75, R_100 all chart data into MT5 platform
https://tradingview.binary.com/v1.3.12/main.html