Is it possible to develop Tradeview chart in MT5

Is it possible to develop tradeview chart realtime data into MT5 platform.  If it is possible to develop EA.  Please telme i will post a freelancer project for it.


https://tradingview.binary.com/v1.3.12/main.html

 

Right mouse click on any chart in MT5 - Properties (F8) - Color on White:


 
Which data from Trading View ? (i assume a specific chart type)

or 

Alerts from Trading view ? 

 
Binary Volatility Index R_10, R_25, R_50, R_75, R_100 all chart data into MT5 platform

