Need to canceel subcribed to new job notifications mql5.com, pls

New comment
 
Need to canceel subcribed to new job notifications mql5.com, pls
 
You can try to unsubscribe from your profile here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thanhmc76/notifications
 
Sergey Golubev:
You can try to unsubscribe from your profile here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/thanhmc76/notifications
Thank u so much
New comment