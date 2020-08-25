Latest Web page Upgrade
In the Previous web pages when Sending an Image I would use Snipping tool then copy the Image from the Snipping tool and then paste all done by Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V
but latest upgrade this is no longer working I get Error Invalid File type.