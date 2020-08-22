How to deactivate update messages for downloded DEMO version

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Hello,

I am getting messages everytime for a update of a demo versions I downloaded, but dont use.

Any idea how to turn that off?

BR


 
Ertan Alt:

Hello,

I am getting messages everytime for a update of a demo versions I downloaded, but dont use.

Any idea how to turn that off?

BR


I don't think you can turn these off, our interaction with the messaging system is very limited.

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