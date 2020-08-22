How to deactivate update messages for downloded DEMO version
Ertan Alt:
Hello,
I am getting messages everytime for a update of a demo versions I downloaded, but dont use.
Any idea how to turn that off?
BR
I don't think you can turn these off, our interaction with the messaging system is very limited.
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Hello,
I am getting messages everytime for a update of a demo versions I downloaded, but dont use.
Any idea how to turn that off?
BR