MT5 Strategy Tester

When testing EA I can't change inputs data
 
HKKY:
Show us your problem, post some screenshot.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

When optimzation is disabled (because I want to use visual mode like in MT4) I can't change input parameters.

 
Have you tried altering your settings first and then tick the visual mode option?

 
Thanks that worked

