MT5 Strategy Tester

When testing EA I can't change inputs data
Show us your problem, post some screenshot.
When optimzation is disabled (because I want to use visual mode like in MT4) I can't change input parameters.
Have you tried altering your settings first and then tick the visual mode option?
Thanks that worked
