need explanation about vps adn ea DC

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I have rent vps mql5 service to run EA on mt4 but sometime vps get DC to ping broker tickmill at the weekend ... 
so I ask, my ea still working after DC in vps and resume on monday or stop working and need synchronization again ?
because before DC my ea shown DD around 2%(still opened order position) and after DC my Ea DD show 0% (still opened order position). thankyou
vps log ea
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Faesal Rahma Wiguna:
I have rent vps mql5 service to run EA on mt4 but sometime vps get DC to ping broker tickmill at the weekend ... 
so I ask, my ea still working after DC in vps and resume on monday or stop working and need synchronization again ?
because before DC my ea shown DD around 2%(still opened order position) and after DC my Ea DD show 0% (still opened order position). thankyou

These failed connections are due to the weekend, your EA will functioning properly as long as you have a: 1 EA, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal disabled, message in your MQL5 VPS journal on Sunday night, before the market opens.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

These failed connections are due to the weekend, your EA will functioning properly as long as you have a: 1 EA, 0 (or whatever) custom indicators, signal disabled, message in your MQL5 VPS journal on Sunday night, before the market opens.

that still working,, so im not afraid again when dc to broker.. thanks for your reply

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