Remembering Your Trade Plan
the way I solved this was to declare
and thank you, this Forum is a great resource for learning, indeed
int a=0;instead, and then just
string currentchart,tplName; currentchart=ChartSymbol(NULL); if (currentchart=="USDCHFi"){a=1;} else if (currentchart=="USDJPYi"){a=2;} else if (currentchart=="AUDCHFi"){a=3;} ... if(a==1){tplName = "#001#plan_USDCHF";} else if(a==2){tplName = "#002#plan_USDJPY";} else if(a==3){tplName = "#003#plan_AUDCHF";} else if(a==4){tplName = "#004#plan_NZDCHF";}
works fine, except I get no opportunity to make any selections, it's like, script will save the current chart only if a template for its name already exists...
any opinions, recommendations, observations that you'd like to express are certainly welcome
and thank you, this Forum is a great resource for learning, indeed
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Hello, dear MQL Forum
I am trying to remember my trading plans in the following way: hotkey <ctrl+1> a script that save a template...
This is what it doesand when I edit my chart and am done with a plan, I hit ctrl+1 and
QUESTION
How to make the input TemplateName default to the appropriate enum value ( 1-26) depending on the current ChartSymbol()?