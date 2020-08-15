Indicator is on chart but is invisible
You have like this:
if(prev_calculated< 7) { limit= 2 ; ArrayInitialize(ExtMixedBuffer,EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(ColorLineColors,EMPTY_VALUE); } else limit=rates_total- 6 ;
do this:
if(prev_calculated< 7) { limit= 2 ; ArrayInitialize(ExtMixedBuffer,EMPTY_VALUE); ArrayInitialize(ColorLineColors,0.0); } else limit=rates_total- 6 ;
Vladimir Karputov:
You have like this:
do this:
thank you
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
if I right click in that spot, where i know the indicator should be, it shows me that it is there....but i can only see colors in the strategy tester, and only after the beginning of the strategy tester(not on previous data)
I thought there was some problem with the code, but the indicator is actually there...