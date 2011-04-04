CustomIndicator Index value Mismatch in EA
Since no one from MetaTrader Developers have replied, I can only assume that this is a bug.
Looks like this problem was not fixed even in 421.
Would it be possible to list out the bugs fixed, so that if the bug was not fixed in the recent build I wouldn't waste my time in downloading and checking it out.
Just wondering how others who have custom indicator are coping up with this issue ? Any suggestions ( I mean work around ) ?
Thanks
- Walter.
Just wondering how others who have custom indicator are coping up with this issue ? Any suggestions ( I mean work around ) ?
Use Master MQL5 while you create your custom indicator. It'll save you from such situations. In this case just specify number of plots:
#property copyright "Walter G. Prabhakar" #property link "http://propertymapz.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 1 #property indicator_plots 1 double dSignal[];
And you will see like that (I've chfnged your code a bit)
Thanks a lot for your reply. Now I understand where the mistake is.
Best Regards,
Walter
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
The values in the indicator is different than the value shown in the EA.
I have attached both the custom indicator and the EA
In the EA the value is 0, whereas indicator shows 1 as the value.
Any clues when this can happen ?
Thanks,
Best Regards,
Walter