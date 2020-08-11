Arbitration started in February, still not processed by the staff. What can I do?

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Arbitration started in February with a coder, still not processed by the staff. What can I do?  I tried to write a couple of months ago (without reply) and now it's like this.
thanks for any suggestion


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It says "If you have additional questions, ask them right here." So ask there; we users can't do anything.
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