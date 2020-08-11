How can we add VIX indicator in the chart
Volatility index oscillator (VIX) in CodeBase here;
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Dear experienced traders,
Can we add VIX indicator in the chart?
It seems we can not choose VIX indicator in MT5.
Thank you in advance and best wishes,
Sky