How can we add VIX indicator in the chart

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Dear experienced traders, 


Can we add VIX indicator in the chart? 

It seems we can not choose VIX indicator in MT5. 


Thank you in advance and best wishes,

Sky


 
Volatility index oscillator (VIX) in CodeBase here;
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Sergey Golubev:
Volatility index oscillator (VIX) in CodeBase here;

Thank you so much, Sergey. 

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