TP not triggered!

I wonder why TP was not triggered in first breach, and then again second time!

TP!

 
m1213 :

Enable the display of two lines in the chart settings: Ask price and Bid price.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Got it! Crikey, I missed that twice by a hairline!
 
m1213:
Thought it would nail third time......but then missed again..! Two losses in a row and finally saw through a TP of the day!

  TP-2

