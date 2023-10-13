How to fix invalid stops error - page 2

Abhimanyu Hans #: Hello, someone please help, I am getting invalid stops error in validation process of the EA, and my EA doesn't use any stop loss or take profit levels, then why this error ?
Please provide more details. Show the output of the validation process logs.
 
Please provide more details. Show the output of the validation process logs.

above is the validation errors

 
It seems you are not properly checking the Freeze Level when deleting/cancelling a pending order.

Pending orders can not be deleted or modified if the declared open price violates the Freeze Level parameter requirements.
  • Attempt to modify order or position within the SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL freeze level

    • Also pay attention to the following ... courtesy of Vladimir Karputov


     
    Okay, thank you, I will look into it, and try to sort this out. 

     
    Yes, you were right, its something with the freeze levels, I will solve this problem. Thank you.

