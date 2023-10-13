How to fix invalid stops error - page 2
Please provide more details. Show the output of the validation process logs.
above is the validation errors
It seems you are not properly checking the Freeze Level when deleting/cancelling a pending order.Pending orders can not be deleted or modified if the declared open price violates the Freeze Level parameter requirements.
Also pay attention to the following ... courtesy of Vladimir Karputov
Okay, thank you, I will look into it, and try to sort this out.
Yes, you were right, its something with the freeze levels, I will solve this problem. Thank you.