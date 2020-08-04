right click orders?

Hello. I recently moved from MT4 to MT5, but I can't find the right click orders. 

These were available on the MT4 but on the MT5 I can't find them. 

Files:
chart_trading_menu.png  20 kb
 

It is same for MT4 and for MT5.

This is MT4 build 1280:


This is MT5 build 2564:

If you do not see 'One Click Trading' panel so update your Metatrader (and download/ibnstall Metatrader 5 from this link: Download MetaTrader 5 )

