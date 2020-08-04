right click orders?
It is same for MT4 and for MT5.
This is MT4 build 1280:
This is MT5 build 2564:
If you do not see 'One Click Trading' panel so update your Metatrader (and download/ibnstall Metatrader 5 from this link: Download MetaTrader 5 )
Hello. I recently moved from MT4 to MT5, but I can't find the right click orders.
These were available on the MT4 but on the MT5 I can't find them.