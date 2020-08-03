input variable considered as constant!
define variables like this:
extern int yolo = 0;
it would be changeable
Amirfakhredin Ghanbari :
Hi guys recently something changed?
i was busy with stuff recently i tried to code but no matter what i use as input variable automatically turn to constant !
what should i do now!
input variable cannot be modified. This is the law.
steve.lee:
define variables like this:
extern int yolo = 0;
it would be changeable
problem is it doesnt show in variable stuff window!
Vladimir Karputov:
input variable cannot be modified. This is the law.
hmm yeah unlike old extern seems i have to waste memory and assign it to another variable with input!
why call it input variable while its constant not variable!
Documentation on MQL5: Language Basics / Variables / Input Variables
- www.mql5.com
modifier is indicated before the data type. A variable with the input modifier can't be changed inside mql5-programs, such variables can be accessed for reading only. Values of input variables can be changed only by a user from the program properties window. External variables are always reinitialized immediately before the OnInit() is called...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi guys recently something changed?
i was busy with stuff recently i tried to code but no matter what i use as input variable automatically turn to constant!
what should i do now!