How to get candle trend by time
IrPhoenix:
Hi
I am new in mql programming,
I want to get specified candle trend by time :
for example I want to get the candle in 8:15am (m15 time frame) trend , and if its red (down) do something or green (up) do somthing
please help me to write this
Code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Example Candle Type By Time.mq5 | //| Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2020, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" //--- input parameters input datetime Time = D'2020.08.03 09:04:12'; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame = PERIOD_M15; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- int bar_shift=iBarShift(Symbol(),TimeFrame,Time); if(bar_shift==-1) { Comment("ERROR: iBarShift"); return; } else { MqlRates rates[]; int start_pos=bar_shift,count=1; if(CopyRates(Symbol(),TimeFrame,start_pos,count,rates)!=count) { Comment("ERROR: CopyRates"); return; } string bar_type=(rates[0].close<rates[0].open)?"Down":"Up"; Comment("Input: ",Time,", Search: ",rates[0].time,", Type: ",bar_type); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Result:
Files:
Thanks
do you have file for mq4 ?
IrPhoenix :
Thanks
do you have file for mq4 ?
You are on the MQL5 forum. Therefore, you have received an answer in MQL5. If you have questions about the old language and the old terminal, write only in the MQL4 and MetaTrader 4 section.
Ok
Thank you
Thank you
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi
I am new in mql programming,
I want to get specified candle trend by time :
for example I want to get the candle in 8:15am (m15 time frame) trend , and if its red (down) do something or green (up) do somthing
please help me to write this