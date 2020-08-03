June growth 20.48%, July growth 494.48% total growth is 18%, why???
Did you not see
" Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics."??
Metaquotes has modified the growth figures as they no longer apply to the current trading style.
KUO HUNG WEN:Perhaps is because of this.
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/775655#!tab=account
why my total growth is 18%? it show be 670%
Files:
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KUO HUNG WEN:monthly growth in greay color?
<Deleted>
why my total growth is 18%? it show be 670%
read post #6
Signals - Reliability
- 2018.12.07
- www.mql5.com
How do I understand the Reliability Index for Signal providers...
Abnormal growths are greyed out, usually over 200% per month.
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<Deleted>
why my total growth is 18%? it show be 670%