June growth 20.48%, July growth 494.48% total growth is 18%, why???

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<Deleted>

why my total growth is 18%? it show be 670%



 

Did you not see

Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics."??

Metaquotes has modified the growth figures as they no longer apply to the current trading style.

 
KUO HUNG WEN:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/775655#!tab=account

why my total growth is 18%? it show be 670%



Perhaps is because of this. 
Files:
image.JPG  74 kb
 
KUO HUNG WEN:

<Deleted>

why my total growth is 18%? it show be 670%



monthly growth in greay color?
read post #6
Signals - Reliability
Signals - Reliability
  • 2018.12.07
  • www.mql5.com
How do I understand the Reliability Index for Signal providers...
 
Abnormal growths are greyed out, usually over 200% per month.
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