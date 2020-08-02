How to get a value or array on indicator to ea?
Here is your indicator:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GoodBad.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov" #property version "1.000" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 2 //--- plot GOOD #property indicator_label1 "GOOD" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color1 clrYellowGreen #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 1 //--- plot BAD #property indicator_label2 "BAD" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_color2 clrDodgerBlue #property indicator_style2 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width2 1 //--- input parameters input int Input1=9; //--- indicator buffers double GOODBuffer[]; double BADBuffer[]; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,GOODBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,BADBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //--- setting a code from the Wingdings charset as the property of PLOT_ARROW PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW,159); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW,159); //--- set the vertical shift of arrows in pixels PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,-5); PlotIndexSetInteger(1,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,5); //--- set as an empty value 0 PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); PlotIndexSetDouble(1,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,0.0); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if(rates_total<10) return(0); //--- int limit=prev_calculated-1; if(prev_calculated==0) limit=9; for(int i=limit; i<rates_total && !IsStopped(); i++) { GOODBuffer[i]=0.0; BADBuffer[i]=0.0; double smaVal=SMA9(low,9,i); if(smaVal>open[i]) { GOODBuffer[i]=high[i]; } else { BADBuffer[i]=low[i]; } } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| SMA9 | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ double SMA9(const double&array[],int range,int fromIndex) { double res=0; //--- for(int i=fromIndex; i>fromIndex-range && i>=0; i--) res=res+array[i]; res=res/range; //--- return(res); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
GoodBad.mq5 7 kb
Thank you. But
I want to get value string and array of indicator to EA?
Use iCustom(....
solice:
And EA:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| GoodBad EA.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2020, Vladimir Karputov" #property version "1.00" //--- input parameters input int Input1=9; //--- int handle_iCustom; // variable for storing the handle of the iCustom indicator //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- create handle of the indicator iCustom handle_iCustom=iCustom(Symbol(),Period(),"Test\\GoodBad"); //--- if the handle is not created if(handle_iCustom==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iCustom indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early return(INIT_FAILED); } //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- double good[],bad[]; ArraySetAsSeries(good,true); ArraySetAsSeries(bad,true); int start_pos=0,count=3; if(!iGetArray(handle_iCustom,0,start_pos,count,good) || !iGetArray(handle_iCustom,1,start_pos,count,bad)) { return; } string text_good="",text_bad=""; for(int i=count-1; i>=0; i--) { string temp_good = (good[i]!=0.0)?"GOOD":"-//-"; string temp_bad = (bad[i]!=0.0)?"BAD":"-//-"; text_good = text_good + temp_good +" | "; text_bad = text_bad + temp_bad +" | "; } Comment(text_good+"\n"+text_bad); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get value of buffers | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool iGetArray(const int handle,const int buffer,const int start_pos, const int count,double &arr_buffer[]) { bool result=true; if(!ArrayIsDynamic(arr_buffer)) { PrintFormat("ERROR! EA: %s, FUNCTION: %s, this a no dynamic array!",__FILE__,__FUNCTION__); return(false); } ArrayFree(arr_buffer); //--- reset error code ResetLastError(); //--- fill a part of the iBands array with values from the indicator buffer int copied=CopyBuffer(handle,buffer,start_pos,count,arr_buffer); if(copied!=count) { //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code PrintFormat("ERROR! EA: %s, FUNCTION: %s, amount to copy: %d, copied: %d, error code %d", __FILE__,__FUNCTION__,count,copied,GetLastError()); //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated return(false); } return(result); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
GoodBad_EA.mq5 8 kb
Thank you very much!
I have relied on that to implement my ideas.
one more time thank you very much :)
SMA9 only sums range-1 values.
Hello
i have a question
I want to get a value string || indicator_buffers to my EA.
But I don't know what to do now?
