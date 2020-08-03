RECOVERY strategy running very slow, with errors
YThi MJ:Run code profiller to identify 'expensive' parts of your code, then optimize it.
Hi, I am trying to implement a Recovery Strategy to an EA but it has suddenly become too heavy for Strategy Tester so it is even more difficult for me to identify the errors.
I have extracted part of the code to test it but it still runs very slow plus in Real it is not providing the right lots on the 4th trade.
Can anybody tell me what should I do?
I am trying to do something similar to Recovery Grid Trade - Tidane Trend.mq4 / I have added the Indicator just in case you need to test it.
Best regards
SOLVED. I had a loop in WHILE less than 2 for Trailing.
Thanks a lot 😃
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Hi, I am trying to implement a Recovery Strategy to an EA but it has suddenly become too heavy for Strategy Tester so it is even more difficult for me to identify the errors.
I have extracted part of the code to test it but it still runs very slow plus in Real it is not providing the right lots on the 4th trade.
Can anybody tell me what should I do?
I am trying to do something similar to Recovery Grid Trade - Tidane Trend.mq4 / I have added the Indicator just in case you need to test it.
Best regards