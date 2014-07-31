resistances and supports

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Hello   

Do you know where i can find an example of code to determine the resistances and supports x hours slippery.

thank you for your help  

 
It's not clear what you mean.
 

yes i'm sorry 

i want determine  higher and lower point on the x last hours to find resistances and support .

better ?exemple :

https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/2185770/fra40jun14-m2-activtrades-plc-temp-file-screenshot-24496-png 

 

thank you  

 
This looks like price levels of zigzag extremums. You may look them up in a zigzag buffer in a cycle through x hourly bars.
 

i'm following this :

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1052 

 ithank's  

GetExtremums
GetExtremums
  • votes: 15
  • 2012.11.14
  • Yury Kulikov
  • www.mql5.com
The function that identifies extremums over a given period of history.
 
if you still does not find what you want then use the zigzag to determine the h/l. that may help
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