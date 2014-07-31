resistances and supports
It's not clear what you mean.
yes i'm sorry
i want determine higher and lower point on the x last hours to find resistances and support .
better ?exemple :
https://www.mql5.com/en/charts/2185770/fra40jun14-m2-activtrades-plc-temp-file-screenshot-24496-png
thank you
This looks like price levels of zigzag extremums. You may look them up in a zigzag buffer in a cycle through x hourly bars.
i'm following this :
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/1052
ithank's
GetExtremums
- votes: 15
- 2012.11.14
- Yury Kulikov
- www.mql5.com
The function that identifies extremums over a given period of history.
if you still does not find what you want then use the zigzag to determine the h/l. that may help
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Do you know where i can find an example of code to determine the resistances and supports x hours slippery.
thank you for your help