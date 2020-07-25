What To Do When History Quality is not 100 % and consecutive losses and consecutive loss are inconsistent
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1. I have problem. My history quality is not 100% for XAUUSD. Should I worry about my backtested good looking results good people?
2. My consecutive losses and consecutive loss are incosistent:in both the count and amount. I have had the same incosistencies in the profits as well. Is this enough proof I am dealing with a crappy data and there is nothing to trust about my backtests and walkforward analysis?
Find attached an image for more clarity.