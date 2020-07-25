What is this indicator
It looks like an hull moving average normalized to be like an oscillator
Jox90:Thanks! It is true
It looks like an hull moving average normalized to be like an oscillator
It looks like an hull moving average normalized to be like an oscillator
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Hello!
there is an indicator without a code. Who knows what this is?