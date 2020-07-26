help,when I copy ea from pc to vps,vps log says an error cannot load custom indicator '*****' [4802],can someone tell me how to fix it,thanks very much.
robyisback:
You should load this custom indicator on your chart, along with your EA and migrate both on your MQL5 VPS.
robyisback:
Please provide me with a picture, I can't understand your issue.
Eleni Anna Branou:
I did,but shows error.
thanks,bro
Eleni Anna Branou:
I did,but shows error 4802.
robyisback:
Then there is a problem with your custom indicator.
Eleni Anna Branou:
but 0 errors.0 warnings,this indicator.
