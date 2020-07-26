help,when I copy ea from pc to vps,vps log says an error cannot load custom indicator '*****' [4802],can someone tell me how to fix it,thanks very much.

robyisback:

help,when I  copy ea from pc to vps,vps log says an error cannot load custom indicator '*****' [4802],can someone tell me how to fix it,thanks very much.
 
robyisback:
help,when I  copy ea from pc to vps,vps log says an error cannot load custom indicator '*****' [4802],can someone tell me how to fix it,thanks very much.

Eleni Anna Branou:

You should load this custom indicator on your chart, along with your EA and migrate both on your MQL5 VPS.

robyisback:
help,when I  copy ea from pc to vps,vps log says an error cannot load custom indicator '*****' [4802],can someone tell me how to fix it,thanks very much.

zaid4forex:

Please provide me with a picture, I can't understand your issue.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You should load this custom indicator on your chart, along with your EA and migrate both on your MQL5 VPS.

I did,but shows error.

 
zaid4forex:

Please provide me with a picture, I can't understand your issue.


thanks,bro

 
robyisback:


thanks,bro

You should load this custom indicator on your chart, along with your EA and migrate both on your MQL5 VPS.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:
You should load this custom indicator on your chart, along with your EA and migrate both on your MQL5 VPS.

robyisback:

I did,but shows error 4802.

 
robyisback:

I did,but shows error 4802.

Eleni Anna Branou:

Then there is a problem with your custom indicator.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Then there is a problem with your custom indicator.

robyisback:

but 0 errors.0 warnings,this indicator.

