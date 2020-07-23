Copy Signal - MT4
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Hiya,
Thanks for stopping by on this:
I copy a signal and yesterday i changed the account on my broker the signal uses, but today I found out that account is closed and need to change the signal back to the old account but it shows i need to wait a week,
is there an admin that can change this for me?