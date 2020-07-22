Why the system turned off the signal?

If you wrote in english we may have understood what you are saying.

This is normally happens upon synchronization/migration with MQL5 VPS, but as I see you don't use one.

We should see the rest few lines of your journal.

 
MAREK JANKOWSKI:
I turned off the mt5, turned on the mt5 and set the signal

Please post in English in this forum.

Use the site's translation tool if necessary.

Continue to post in any language except English and your posts will be deleted without warning.

 
If you don't use a VPS, your settings look good now, you have the: signal enabled, message in your journal.

