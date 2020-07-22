Basketline is different with different platform
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Hi, im seeking help as my expert having trouble exit at the right price.
strategy tester on some platform its 1 pips difference, and some can go more than 2 pips difference.
the difference result is calculated manually.
tested on pepperstone and tickmill, pepperstone have around 1 pip difference and tick mill is more than 2 pips most of the time.
Each closed profit was suppose to aim for 1.50 profit, but now its only 1.14.
please I'm asking for help if anyone knows whats the potential factor that affect the basketline to be different like this.
Thank you.