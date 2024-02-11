Product Activations after Windows Update - page 2
Then you have no activations left.
no
Are you sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your: hugnka1 username and not your email?
Send a screenshot of your Community tab please.
Êtes-vous sûr d'être connecté à votre compte MQL5 avec votre nom d'utilisateur: hugnka1 et non votre adresse e-mail?
Envoyez une capture d'écran de votre onglet Communauté s'il vous plaît.
ok
ok
OK, and you have more than 0 activations here, right?
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hugnka1/market
I had indeed enabled the indicator on 5 computers and everything was working normally until one of the computers updated, after that I can no longer add the indicator to the graph however I have the folder market with inside the name of the indicator purchased
I had indeed enabled the indicator on 5 computers and everything was working normally until one of the computers updated, after that I can no longer add the indicator to the graph however I have the folder market with inside the name of the indicator purchased
Why don't you tell us that from the beginning???
If you have install the indicator in 5 different computers, you have used all activations and you need to buy it again on the computer that it was vanished!
You have it in your purchased folder, because its still available in your other 4 computer.
no, but the computer on which the indicator no longer works is part of the 5 activations and it worked before the windows update. I even have the log files proving the activation of the indicator on the computer in question
Also ran out of activations. Complaints do not help. MQL does not care. There is only one way to solve this. Abandon MQL Find better platforms like Ninja-Trader / Tradingview. My broker already made the switch.
Metatrader has to fade like activations.
Cheers
Cheers