Product Activations after Windows Update - page 2

New comment
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Then you have no activations left.

no
 
Trader Ninja:
no

Are you sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your: hugnka1 username and not your email?

Send a screenshot of your Community tab please.



 
Eleni Anna Branou :

Êtes-vous sûr d'être connecté à votre compte MQL5 avec votre nom d'utilisateur: hugnka1 et non votre adresse e-mail?

Envoyez une capture d'écran de votre onglet Communauté s'il vous plaît.



ok

Files:
preuve1.PNG  294 kb
 
Trader Ninja:

ok

OK, and you have more than 0 activations here, right?

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hugnka1/market

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

OK, and you have more than 0 activations here, right?

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hugnka1/market

I had indeed enabled the indicator on 5 computers and everything was working normally until one of the computers updated, after that I can no longer add the indicator to the graph however I have the folder market with inside the name of the indicator purchased

Files:
preuve.PNG  195 kb
 
Trader Ninja:

I had indeed enabled the indicator on 5 computers and everything was working normally until one of the computers updated, after that I can no longer add the indicator to the graph however I have the folder market with inside the name of the indicator purchased

Why don't you tell us that from the beginning???

If you have install the indicator in 5 different computers, you have used all activations and you need to buy it again on the computer that it was vanished!

You have it in your purchased folder, because its still available in your other 4 computer.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Why don't you tell us that from the beginning???

If you have install the indicator in 5 different computers, you have used all activations and you need to buy it again!


no, but the computer on which the indicator no longer works is part of the 5 activations and it worked before the windows update. I even have the log files proving the activation of the indicator on the computer in question
 

Also ran out of activations. Complaints do not help. MQL does not care. There is only one way to solve this. Abandon MQL Find better platforms like Ninja-Trader / Tradingview. My broker already made the switch.

Metatrader has to fade like activations. 

Cheers

 
multinat #:

Also ran out of activations. Complaints do not help. MQL does not care. There is only one way to solve this. Abandon MQL Find better platforms like Ninja-Trader / Tradingview. My broker already made the switch.

Metatrader has to fade like activations. 

Cheers

  • activation is per hardware (if you change something in hardware so one activation will be lost);
  • if you installed your purchase on any external VPS so activation will be lost because of that (because external VPS is different hardware; means: different from your computer);
  • activation is per software (if you re-install Windows or if your Windows will get critical updates so one activation will be lost);
  • different authorization methods - if you authorized in Windows as administrator from the regular user - one activation will be lost.
12
New comment