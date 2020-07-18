I have an EA in the market for sale, Can i offer it for rent too?
Welcome
Yes you can
Lorentzos Roussos:
Welcome
Yes you can
Thank you for pointing that out.
Even though i have noticed it before, but lost somewhere in my brain!
Appreciated.
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat:
:)
Hesham Ahmed Kamal Barakat:
Please do not post replies inside the quote.
I have edited your post this time.
Keith Watford:Replied on my mobile, thats why replied in the wrong place!
Please do not post replies inside the quote.
I have edited your post this time.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have an EA in the market for sale.
I want to offer it for rent too. But can't seem to find how to do that.
I see other EAs in the market that are offered for sale and for rent as well.
How do i achieve that?
Does the EA has to pass certain amount of purchases for example for it to allow me to offer it for rent too?