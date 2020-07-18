I have an EA in the market for sale, Can i offer it for rent too?

I have an EA in the market for sale.

I want to offer it for rent too. But can't seem to find how to do that.

I see other EAs in the market that are offered for sale and for rent as well.

How do i achieve that?

Does the EA has to pass certain amount of purchases for example for it to allow me to offer it for rent too?

 

Yes you can 


 
Thank you for pointing that out.

Even though i have noticed it before, but lost somewhere in my brain!

Appreciated.

 
:)

 
Please do not post replies inside the quote.

I have edited your post this time.

 
Replied on my mobile, thats why replied in the wrong place!

