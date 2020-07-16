is possible to transfer a signal subscription to a new account
is possible to transfer a signal subscription to a new account ? What is the service desk contact to ask for that?
gbaizanis:
is possible to transfer a signal subscription to a new account ? What is the service desk contact to ask for that?
is possible to transfer a signal subscription to a new account ? What is the service desk contact to ask for that?
Yes, you can move your signal subscription to another trading account, but only once a week, so be careful not to make a mistake: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register