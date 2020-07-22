platform freezing on high vol

New comment
 
Hi just wondering if anyone is experiencing problems with the platform freezing and going offline for a short time when high volume in the markets is occurring my other programmes are not affected when this happens. i have uninstalled MT% and then reinstalled it but the problem is still happening. I have got a very good internet provider with fast speed and also a fast PC. ANY help would be great UK 
 
Barry:
Hi just wondering if anyone is experiencing problems with the platform freezing and going offline for a short time when high volume in the markets is occurring my other programmes are not affected when this happens. i have uninstalled MT% and then reinstalled it but the problem is still happening. I have got a very good internet provider with fast speed and also a fast PC. ANY help would be great UK 

Yes, this can happen for a moment or two, during high impact news like NFP.

 
Thanks for you quick reply i understand this but it happens also when no news release is out. It can happen around up to 10 times a day now this never use to happen.
 
Barry:
Thanks for you quick reply i understand this but it happens also when no news release is out. It can happen around up to 10 times a day now this never use to happen.

It also depends on the broker (broker's server).

I mean: the connection quality between your Metatrader at home to the broker's server located to somewhere (and how the data/quotes is going from/to).

The only you can doare the following: change the broker, or manage their servers:


 
Hi i thought i sent this the other day sorry, it is the server i might have to change broker if this continues thanks again
New comment