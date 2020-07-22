platform freezing on high vol
Hi just wondering if anyone is experiencing problems with the platform freezing and going offline for a short time when high volume in the markets is occurring my other programmes are not affected when this happens. i have uninstalled MT% and then reinstalled it but the problem is still happening. I have got a very good internet provider with fast speed and also a fast PC. ANY help would be great UK
- Terminal64.exe - entry point could not be located in the dynamic link library ole32.dll - message after MT5 live update
- My signal show "No swaps are charged on the signal account"
- EAs & Strategy Tester Crashes
Barry:
Hi just wondering if anyone is experiencing problems with the platform freezing and going offline for a short time when high volume in the markets is occurring my other programmes are not affected when this happens. i have uninstalled MT% and then reinstalled it but the problem is still happening. I have got a very good internet provider with fast speed and also a fast PC. ANY help would be great UK
Hi just wondering if anyone is experiencing problems with the platform freezing and going offline for a short time when high volume in the markets is occurring my other programmes are not affected when this happens. i have uninstalled MT% and then reinstalled it but the problem is still happening. I have got a very good internet provider with fast speed and also a fast PC. ANY help would be great UK
Yes, this can happen for a moment or two, during high impact news like NFP.
Thanks for you quick reply i understand this but it happens also when no news release is out. It can happen around up to 10 times a day now this never use to happen.
Barry:
Thanks for you quick reply i understand this but it happens also when no news release is out. It can happen around up to 10 times a day now this never use to happen.
Thanks for you quick reply i understand this but it happens also when no news release is out. It can happen around up to 10 times a day now this never use to happen.
It also depends on the broker (broker's server).
I mean: the connection quality between your Metatrader at home to the broker's server located to somewhere (and how the data/quotes is going from/to).
The only you can doare the following: change the broker, or manage their servers:
Hi i thought i sent this the other day sorry, it is the server i might have to change broker if this continues thanks again
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register