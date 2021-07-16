Indicators: Power of GBP with average
Hey Jan Thank you very much for sharing this!
I'm having this issue about getting the live data.
Both the bars are showing this.
Do you know how to debug this?
Files:
for_Jan.JPG 56 kb
Fatjim:
Hey Jan Thank you very much for sharing this!
Hey Jan Thank you very much for sharing this!
I'm having this issue about getting the live data.
Both the bars are showing this.
Do you know how to debug this?
Hi Fatjim,
switch between timeframes back and forth.
It should disappear.
Regards.
Jan.
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Power of GBP with average:
Power of GBP indicator shows actual strength of currency GBP calculated of 7 pairs that contain GBP. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR GBP, GBP USD, GBP JPY, GBP AUD, GBP CAD, GBP NZD, GBP CHF.
Author: JAN OPOCENSKY