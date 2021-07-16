Indicators: Power of GBP with average

New comment
 

Power of GBP with average:

Power of GBP indicator shows actual strength of currency GBP calculated of 7 pairs that contain GBP. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR GBP, GBP USD, GBP JPY, GBP AUD, GBP CAD, GBP NZD, GBP CHF.

Power of GBP with average

Author: JAN OPOCENSKY

 

Hey Jan Thank you very much for sharing this!

I'm having this issue about getting the live data.

Both the bars are showing this. 

Do you know how to debug this?

Files:
for_Jan.JPG  56 kb
 
Fatjim:

Hey Jan Thank you very much for sharing this!

I'm having this issue about getting the live data.

Both the bars are showing this. 

Do you know how to debug this?

Hi Fatjim,

switch between timeframes back and forth.

It should disappear.

Regards.

Jan.

New comment