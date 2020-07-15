Indicators: Power of AUD with average
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Power of AUD with average:
Power of AUD indicator with average shows actual strength of currency AUD calculated of 7 pairs that contain AUD. Indicator can be used for strategies based on mean reversion and/or correlation. Included pairs: EUR AUD, GBP AUD, AUD USD, AUD CAD, AUD NZD, AUD JPY, AUD CHF.
Author: JAN OPOCENSKY