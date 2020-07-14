unable to synchornize mt 5 with vps , vps stopped, unable to start vps
S Swaroop:
please check screenshot and help me
unable to synchornize mt 5 with vps , vps stopped, unable to start vps... please find attachment...
there is no option to start vps server in mt5, that option is missing in my mt5... i am unable to migrate also, that option is also missing...
please check screenshot and help me
Login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your: swaroops username and not your email and try again.
If that doesn't work, try to change your MQL5 server here and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
unable to synchornize mt 5 with vps , vps stopped, unable to start vps... please find attachment...
there is no option to start vps server in mt5, that option is missing in my mt5... i am unable to migrate also, that option is also missing...
please check screenshot and help me