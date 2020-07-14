unable to synchornize mt 5 with vps , vps stopped, unable to start vps

New comment
 

unable to synchornize mt 5 with vps , vps stopped, unable to start vps... please find attachment...


there is no option to start vps server in mt5, that option is missing in my mt5... i am unable to migrate also, that option is also missing...


please check screenshot and help me

Files:
mt5_error_1.jpg  184 kb
mt5_error2.jpg  245 kb
 
S Swaroop:

unable to synchornize mt 5 with vps , vps stopped, unable to start vps... please find attachment...


there is no option to start vps server in mt5, that option is missing in my mt5... i am unable to migrate also, that option is also missing...


please check screenshot and help me

Login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your: swaroops username and not your email and try again.

If that doesn't work, try to change your MQL5 server here and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


New comment