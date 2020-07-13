REALLY strange behaviour of MQL4 when trying to do a simple division operation.
I know that it is not obvious, but topics concerning MT4 and MQL4 have their own section.
In future please post in the correct section.
I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
josephcom:
Do I need to post this again? In MQL4 section?
Keith Watford:
I will move your topic to the MQL4 and Metatrader 4 section.
I have moved it.
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Look at the following simple line of code:
When trying to debug this simple line, I get the following results:
This result is all wrong! In other words, instead of:
it does the following for me: